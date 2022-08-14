What the papers say – August 14

A collection of British newspapers

The papers focus on politicians, price caps and romantic misadventures.

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak tells The Sunday Telegraph the UK should sanction Iran over the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, while race frontrunner Liz Truss pledges to Sunday Express readers that she is “on your side”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Sanction Iran over Rushdie stabbing says Sunak' Read here: https://t.co/7SLiO6hiqq Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2hEfZdX3pz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2022

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will put pressure on the Conservative pair on Monday by calling for the energy price cap to be frozen, according to The Observer.

Insiders warn The Independent that gas power stations could be turned off to ration energy supplies under plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Power stations could be shut off to ration supplies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MNH6g5WcBF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 13, 2022

The Treasury is considering a Government-backed lending scheme for energy suppliers that would see £400 cut from typical household bills, reports The Sunday Times.

SUNDAY TIMES: Plan to cut extra £400 off fuel costs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6YSyZGlUVu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 13, 2022

The Sunday Mirror carries the “human cost of fuel poverty” with the story of a hospital cleaner who died from Covid and whose daughters were unable to access a £30,000 payout.

Sunday People has a story headlined “My hell with bride killer”, while The Sun covers an apparent cheating episode involving former Strictly co-stars.

On tomorrow's front page: Fuming Stacey Giggs accuses ‘fame-hungry man-child’ ex Max George of cheating on her with Strictly co-star Maisie Smithhttps://t.co/QPQx5tS6pv pic.twitter.com/oBhW9W8b4q — The Sun (@TheSun) August 13, 2022