Meet the celebrities taking to the dancefloor in Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The 15 contestants taking part in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing have been confirmed.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best feet forward on the dance floor in the BBC One competition:

Helen Skelton (BBC/PA)

– Helen Skelton



The TV and radio presenter, 39, said she was “really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure”.

She has presented various shows throughout her career including BBC’s Countryfile, Newsround and Blue Peter.

Skelton has also worked on several major sporting events and has recently been announced as the new host of the BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning slot.

– James Bye



James Bye (BBC/PA)

The 38-year-old actor is best known for playing fan favourite Martin Fowler in BBC’s EastEnders star.

Speaking about his upcoming debut on the dancefloor, Bye said: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact, my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.”

– Hamza Yassin

Hamza Yassin (BBC/PA)

The wildlife cameraman and presenter, 32, is one of the hosts of the BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on Countryfile.

After being announced on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show, he said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

– Fleur East

Fleur East (BBC/PA)

The singer and presenter, 34, came runner-up on The X Factor in 2014 and has since launched a career on radio and TV.

She is dedicating her appearance on the show to her father, who died in 2020 following a heart attack and was an avid fan of Strictly.

– Tony Adams

Tony Adams (BBC/PA)

The 55-year-old former footballer captained Arsenal and England during his 22-year professional career, earning 66 caps for his country and appearing in four major tournaments.

He memorably led the national side as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 96 before crashing out against Germany.

– Molly Rainford

Molly Rainford (BBC/PA)

The 21-year-old found fame at the age of 11 in 2012 when she became the youngest ever finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, before studying at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and gaining the lead role as an intergalactic pop superstar in hit CBBC show Nova Jones.

“I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part,” she said.

– Ellie Taylor

Ellie Taylor (BBC/PA)

The Ted Lasso actress and comedian announced she had signed up by declaring: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins!”

The 38-year-old began her stand-up career on ITV’s Show Me The Funny before going on to write and perform five live comedy shows, and has also appeared on Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live At The Apollo.

– Matt Goss

Matt Goss (BBC/PA)

The 53-year-old singer found fame as part of the band Bros, along with his twin brother Luke and their friend Craig Logan.

He has also had success as a solo artist, featured in the 2018 fly-on-the-wall documentary After The Screaming Stops which reunited him and his brother for two 30th anniversary gigs, and is set to play the lead role in forthcoming psychological thriller movie Cobbler Killer Stranger.

– Tyler West

Tyler West (BBC/PA)

The 26-year-old Kiss radio host, who previously presented children’s television on CBBC, said he cannot wait to “shake a leg” in the show’s famous ballroom.

The fitness enthusiast was nominated for an Audio and Radio Industry Award for best new presenter in 2020.

– Ellie Simmonds

Ellie Simmonds (BBC/PA)

The Paralympic swimming gold medallist has presented for BBC Sport at the Commonwealth Games since stepping back from competition.

The 27-year-old said she is “literally bursting with excitement” but also “absolutely petrified” about taking her first steps in dance.

– Jayde Adams

Jayde Adams (BBC/PA)

The 37-year-old British comedian and actress recently featured in the award-winning sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, and is also a regular on the stand-up circuit.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, was released to acclaim and subsequently longlisted for an Emmy.

– Will Mellor

Will Mellor (BBC/PA)

The 46-year-old actor starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

– Kym Marsh

Kym Marsh (BBC/PA)

The 46-year-old found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV show Popstars in 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

“I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

– Kaye Adams

Kaye Adams (BBC/PA)

The Loose Women star announced her involvement during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

The 59-year-old also hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Scotland and has presented programmes on various channels, including on STV and the BBC, and was previously a panellist on Channel 5’s morning show The Wright Stuff.

– Richie Anderson

Richie Anderson (BBC/PA)

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality will dance in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series.