Post Office workers to stage fresh strikes over pay

Post Office sign

Post Office workers are to stage fresh strikes in escalating action over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will walk out on August 26, 27 and 30, with some of the action coinciding with strikes by BT, Openreach and Royal Mail employees.

It will be the fourth round of action by Post Office workers, including those in so-called Crown offices – the larger branches often sited on high streets – and in administration and the supply chain.

Around 2,000 Crown Office, supply chain and admin grade workers will stop work on August 26, the same day as 115,000 postmen and women from all parts of the UK go on strike in a separate row over pay.

Crown office employees will strike again on August 27, while supply chain and admin members of the union will walk out on August 30.

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “We’re as determined as we have ever been to keep fighting and win a settlement that will protect our members’ standard of living through these exceptionally difficult economic times.

“At a time when inflation is almost 12%, a pay deal worth just 3% over two years is incredibly insulting – it’s actually a huge pay cut in real terms.