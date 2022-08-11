Two dead and girl seriously injured after car hits pedestrians

Police tape

Two members of the same family have died and a child is seriously injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in Kent.

A man aged in his 80s and a woman in her 30s died after a black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate on Wednesday night.

A girl of primary school age was taken to a London hospital for treatment for serious injuries, Kent Police said, adding that all the pedestrians were members of the same family.

A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision, after the incident in Leopold Street at around 9.35pm.

He is receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries, police said.

A man aged in his 40s and a boy of primary school age also suffered minor injuries, the force added.