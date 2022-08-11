Sir Frederick Barclay faces court over cash tussle with ex-wife

Sir Frederick Barclay and Lady Hiroko (Dominic Lipinski/Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay is expected to find out if he will be penalised for contempt of court after failing to give nearly £250,000 to his ex-wife.

Lady Hiroko Barclay had previously asked for 87-year-old Sir Frederick to be sent to a prison after claiming he had breached court orders to pay her more than £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

She said he had not paid the first of two £50 million lump sums and owed £185,000 to cover the cost of her legal bills and £60,000 in maintenance.

Lady Barclay argued that Sir Frederick had the means to pay but had not paid.

Sir Frederick Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

However, Sir Jonathan Cohen ruled that Sir Frederick was not in contempt as a result of not paying the first of the two £50 million lump sums.

However, the judge found that Sir Frederick was in contempt for not paying the money he owed for legal fees and maintenance, ruling the businessman had the means to pay those sums.

A further hearing is now expected on Thursday where Sir Jonathan is due to decide what penalty to impose against Sir Frederick.