Workers at industrial sites stage unofficial strike action

Ineos plant in Grangemouth

Workers have staged unofficial strikes at a number of industrial sites over pay.

Sources told the PA news agency that the action has affected construction and maintenance work.

The walkouts are the latest in a series of stoppages hitting sectors including the railways, courts and postal services amid growing unrest in the face of the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

An Ineos spokesperson at the Grangemouth site in central Scotland said: “We can confirm that a number of contractors employed by third parties are taking unofficial industrial action at the Ineos Grangemouth site as part of a nationwide protest event.

“Our manufacturing and fuel distribution operations are unaffected.

“The site has a very good working relationship with the contracting companies and their employees at Grangemouth, including those operating under the NAECI agreement.