What the papers say – August 10

A collection of British newspapers

The papers continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis on Wednesday.

The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring he is “absolutely certain” his successor will offer further help to struggling households.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 10 August 2022 – Johnson: new PM 'certain' to bail out households over cost of living pic.twitter.com/1NcSaX9zDM — The Guardian (@guardian) August 9, 2022

It comes as Liz Truss has softened on the idea of handouts, according to the i.

Metro carries comments from consumer expert Martin Lewis, who urges the Government to take immediate action against inflation as households are predicted to pay the equivalent of £4,266 a year until March.

Tomorrow's paper today ? WAKE UP ZOMBIES! ? Martin Lewis says government must act over energy bills? He warns lives may be at risk as households face £4,200 charge#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rzNgXtjqYR — Metro (@MetroUK) August 9, 2022

More than half of Britons believe a boycott of soaring energy bills is “justified”, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Majority believe boycott of energy bills ‘justified’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kvTzZHGxWv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 9, 2022

The Telegraph says a think tank has determined rising prices could cost taxpayers an extra £30 billion a year as people are pushed into higher income tax bands.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Inflation stealth tax of £30bn looms'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/x7ZRrQgDaV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 9, 2022

The Financial Times reports Ms Truss has signalled she would give ministers the power to overrule City regulators, while the Daily Express gives the Foreign Secretary its tick of approval.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 10 August https://t.co/5x7umE9oA2 pic.twitter.com/VRdmJFv6VK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 9, 2022

The Sun and Daily Mirror both lead with revelations from the Ryan Giggs trial, with the former footballer’s ex-girlfriend telling a court she was headbutted and cheated on by him.

On tomorrow's front page: 'Ryan Giggs came at me from nowhere and headbutted me – I hadn't seen him that angry before', claims ex-girlfriend https://t.co/pmkv8sWqEt pic.twitter.com/7D3719OPod — The Sun (@TheSun) August 9, 2022

The Times says universities have started removing books from reading lists to protect students from “challenging” content.

A majority of babies were born out of wed-lock for the first time on record last year, according to the Daily Mail.