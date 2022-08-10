Notification Settings

Missing mother and baby found ‘safe and well’

UK NewsPublished:

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of Sasha (no surname given) who along with her 6 month old son Clay have been missing from their home in the Blackley area of Manchester since Saturday

A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said.

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

In a short statement released late on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said: “They have been found safe and well.”

In an earlier appeal, superintendent Sarah Morton pleaded for Sascha to get in touch.

She said: “Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”

