Missing mother and baby found ‘safe and well’

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of Sasha (no surname given) who along with her 6 month old son Clay have been missing from their home in the Blackley area of Manchester since Saturday

A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said.

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

In a short statement released late on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said: “They have been found safe and well.”

#THANKYOU | Thank you for sharing our appeal to help find the missing mum and her baby. They have been found safe and well. — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 9, 2022

In an earlier appeal, superintendent Sarah Morton pleaded for Sascha to get in touch.