Boy, 15, held on suspicion of murdering schoolboy Deshaun Tuitt

Deshaun Tuitt

A 15-year-old youth has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow schoolboy in north London.

The unnamed teenage suspect is being held by Metropolitan Police after the death of 15-year-old Deshaun James Tuitt, who was stabbed in Highbury Fields, Islington, just before 9pm on Thursday August 4.

He died later in hospital.

A 34-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.

Police at the scene in Highbury Fields (Genevieve Holl-Allen/PA)

Police have renewed appeals for information or footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened – if you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”