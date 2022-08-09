UK braced for extreme heat as millions more face hosepipe ban

The hot, dry conditions have left much of the country parched (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The UK is braced for days of extreme temperatures in the latest heatwave, as millions more people face a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England and Wales for Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35C or even 36C in some places.

The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health effects and the wider population could also be affected, delays to travel are possible and there is an increased risk of water accidents and fires as more people head to tourist spots.

Thames Water, which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, became the latest water company to signal it was bringing in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.