Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Forgotten railway station toilets reopened to ‘alleviate pressure’

UK NewsPublished:

The facility at Bristol Temple Meads was sealed in the early 1990s and only rediscovered in 2019 during station improvement work.

New toilets at Bristol Temple Meads
New toilets at Bristol Temple Meads

Forgotten railway station toilets last used three decades ago have been renovated and reopened.

Network Rail said the men’s toilets on platforms 10 and 12 at Bristol Temple Meads were last used in the early 1990s before being sealed during building work.

They were rediscovered in 2019 while improvements to the station were being carried out.

A complex restoration was required to bring them back to public use due to their dilapidated condition and Bristol Temple Meads’ status as a Grade I-listed building.

The toilets have been converted into a facility for women.

Andy Philips, who manages the station for Network Rail, said: “We’re pleased that passengers at Bristol Temple Meads will now be able to access these new facilities, which will alleviate pressure on the existing female toilets in the station subway, which can get busy at peak times.

“With more improvements on the way for Bristol’s iconic station in the future, we’re happy that we can offer these expanded and improved facilities for our passengers.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News