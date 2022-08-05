Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 2022 extravaganza includes performers from around the world alongside homegrown talent from the UK.

Members of the New Zealand Army Band perform on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle
Members of the New Zealand Army Band perform on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.

The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Massed Pipes and Drums perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Day of the Dead from Banda Monumental De Mexico thrills the crowd (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Tattoo returns with the 2022 show titled Voices with more than 800 performers (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Massed UK Military Bands perform (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Highland Divas entertain on the eerily-lit esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Highland dancers demonstrate their skill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Dancers from Banda Monumental De Mexico perform. The Tattoo includes international performances from Mexico, the United States, Switzerland and New Zealand among others (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Electro Pipes bring more colour to the event (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Tattoo has returned triumphantly after an enforced absence (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Members of the US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform on the esplanade (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The ever-popular Massed Pipes and Drums (Jane Barlow/PA)

On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.

She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Princess Royal views the working rehearsal for this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Performers on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News