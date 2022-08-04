Owami Davies: Fourth arrest in search for missing student nurse

CCTV image of Owami Davies in a shop on Derby Road, West Croydon on July 7

A fourth man has been arrested by detectives investigating the disappearance of a student nurse.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on Thursday July 7.

Her desperate family have publicly appealed for help finding her as fears grow for her safety.

On Thursday the Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man had been arrested at an address in Croydon on suspicion of murder.

Owami Davies, nicknamed ‘Princess’ due to her love of Disney, had worked in A&E during the pandemic (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Officers have already arrested three other men – aged 23, 27 and 32 – also on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney said: “While a further arrest has been made, this remains a missing person investigation and our priority is, and has always been, finding Owami.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who has information about Owami’s whereabouts to please get in contact with my team.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, then you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers – they will not ask for your identity and will not trace your call.”

Investigators are appealing for the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road when Owami was last seen to come forward.

She and a man crossed the road just as the van pulled out.

DCI Penney said: “We are working hard to find Owami but we really do need the public’s help – the longer she is missing the more we worry that she has come to harm.

“As a result of extensive CCTV inquiries we have a clearer idea of Owami’s movements, but we still need the public to contact us and tell us what they know.

“We would obviously like to speak to the driver of the white van that passed Owami in Derby Road, but anyone with information should call.”

Owami Davies’s mother Nicol has appealed for help finding her daughter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Her mother Nicol Davies has made public appeals through the police for help finding her daughter.

She said: “This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police. Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so.”

Miss Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ health trust, her mother told the PA news agency.

She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

The 24-year-old, who is nicknamed “Princess” due to her love of Disney, had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.

Any witnesses can call police on 020 8721 4622 or 101 or contact the force via Twitter @MetCC, quoting the reference 22MIS025307.