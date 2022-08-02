Notification Settings

Alleged murder victim, 11, can now be named as stepfather appears in court

UK NewsPublished:

Michael Harrison is accused of murdering Mikey Harrison following an incident on June 18.

Shipley Country Park
Shipley Country Park

An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.

Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.

The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.

As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.

Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.

