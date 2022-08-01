Young football fan ‘amazed at the size of Wembley’ for Euro 2022 final

What an absolutely unbelievable experience!!!

To be able share it with my little girl ? ❤️

And for @ellatoone99 to come on and score a wonder goal, you couldn't write it ?

A day we'll never ever forget!

ENGLAND – EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS

????????????????????????❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FVHDHIkseb

— Matt Jackson (@jacko92mufc) July 31, 2022