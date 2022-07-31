All-female RAF crew to lead flypast over Wembley Stadium in support of Lionesses

Flight Lieutenant Lauren

A Royal Air Force flypast led by an all-female crew will take to the skies to cheer on England ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses are looking to secure the first major silverware in their history, while Germany, the competition’s most successful side, are aiming for a ninth Euro title.

The flypast will see a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, crewed by three women, and flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets, fly over Wembley Stadium as the Lionesses prepare to face Germany on Sunday.

The RAF and RAF Coningsby station women’s football teams sent good luck messages to the Lionesses (RAF/PA)

The Hercules, an aircraft that has recently been used to airdrop stores to troops during Nato exercises in eastern Europe, is captained by Flight Lieutenant Lauren, who has been in the Air Force for 12 years.

Flt Lt Lauren, who helped train the first female Afghan pilots when she was deployed in Afghanistan, has said watching the England team has been “inspiring”.

“I’ve flown missions all over the world with the RAF, but this will be one of the most memorable,” she said.

“It’s been inspiring to watch the Lionesses progress and I will be loudly cheering them on as soon as I land back at RAF Brize Norton.”

England played in front of a competition-record 68,871 attendance when opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, and Sunday’s final at the national stadium is a sell-out.

The aircraft will fly over Wembley at 4.57pm, immediately after the national anthems and just before kick-off at 5pm.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I wish the best of luck to the Lionesses as they take on Germany at Wembley.