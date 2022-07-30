Johnson and Starmer pay tribute to Lionesses ahead of Wembley final

Johnson and Starmer back Lionesses before Wembley final0 Final – Wembley Stadium

Political leaders have voiced their support for the England women’s team ahead of the Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the “astounding talent” of the Lionesses squad in a good luck message ahead of the final at a sold-out Wembley.

England will take on eight-time champions Germany, looking to secure the first piece of major silverware in the history of the women’s team.

They are back in a major final for the first time since losing 6-2 to the Germans to finish runners-up at Euro 2009.

The Prime Minister tweeted images of England flags at Downing Street.

And he wrote a letter to the team telling them they had inspired girls and women across England to “know beyond any shadow of a doubt that football is not just for boys”.

We’re flying the flag for the @Lionesses ??????? Come on England, bring it home. #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/IU2C66UG3t — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 30, 2022

He said: “Your passion for the game, your tenacity in tricky spots, and above all your astounding talent on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us.

“You can see it in the sold-out stadia, in the packed fan zones, in the small children dancing wildly to Sweet Caroline and the TV viewing figures that have seen records crumbling almost as comprehensively as Sweden’s defence did in the semi-final”.

Mr Johnson added that: “In any pride it is the lionesses who ruthlessly hunt as a team and bring their prize back home, and I am sure that will be the case against Germany”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer passed on his best wishes and said he hopes to see history made on Sunday.

He said: “As a parent, I know how vital it is to see strong, successful role models in sport. What you and your team have accomplished this summer will not just be celebrated as a great moment for English football but as one that encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter”.

Yes that does say 4-0 behind us! So proud of the @Lionesses. The whole nation will be roaring them on this Sunday. #LionessesLive #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/QGj6VW684y — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 26, 2022

Sir Keir attended the Lionesses’ semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday which he said would “live long in the memory”.

He added: “It’s coming home!”.

Germany have won 21 of the 27 meetings between the teams, including the 2009 Euro final, but Sarina Wiegman’s England were victorious the last time they met earlier this year.

England beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.