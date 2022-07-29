Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

Boston incident

Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

The force said on Friday that two people have been arrested following the “isolated incident”, which is being treated as murder.

Police are not in a position to name the victim, but her parents have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Aerial view of the scene on Fountain Lane in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound (Joe Giddens/PA)

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday.

Police said in a statement: “We believe this to be an isolated incident.

“We are pursuing extensive lines of inquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation.

“You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.”

Matt Warman, the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday evening, he said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work.