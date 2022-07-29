Strikes spreading amid discontent over pay and conditions

Rail strikes

Strikes by workers at BT, Openreach and exam board AQA on Friday are the latest in a wave of industrial action sweeping across the country.

The railways have been particularly affected by strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association are involved in the deadlocked row, which will lead to further strikes.

The picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Here are some of the strikes planned in the coming weeks.

– Aslef members in seven train operators will walk out on Saturday, crippling rail services in parts of the country

– Staff at AQA are on strike for three days over pay

– BT and Openreach workers will strike again on Monday

– Aslef members at nine train companies will strike on August 13

– Members of the RMT at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on August 18 and 20

– TSSA members at seven train operators will also strike on August 18 and 20