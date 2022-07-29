Police commissioner criticises own force over social media arrest

Donna Jones

A police and crime commissioner (PCC) has criticised her own force for sending police officers on two occasions to question and then arrest a man for an alleged offensive social media post.

Actor and political activist Laurence Fox has posted a number of videos showing officers from Hampshire Constabulary being confronted as they attempt to make the arrest while attending an address in Aldershot.

Donna Jones, the PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, has issued a statement of her concern at the force’s decision to deploy officers for the complaint while not sending to some burglary crime scenes.

She said the allegation of an offensive social media posting related to an image of Progress Pride flags in the shape of a Swastika.

Ms Jones said: “I am aware of the video published on Twitter which shows the arrest of two men in Hampshire yesterday (July 28), one for malicious communications and one for obstruction of a police officer.

“I have taken this issue up with the constabulary today and have been advised officers made the arrests following a complaint from a member of the public of an alleged hate crime.

“I am concerned about both the proportionality and necessity of the police’s response to this incident.

“When incidents on social media receive not one but two visits from police officers, but burglaries and non-domestic break-ins don’t always get a police response, something is wrong.

“As police commissioner, I am committed to ensuring Hampshire Constabulary serves the public as the majority of people would expect. It appears on this occasion this has not happened.

“This incident has highlighted a really topical issue which Hampshire Constabulary and other police forces need to learn from. In order to support this I will be writing to the College of Policing to make them aware of this incident and encourage greater clarification on the guidance in order to ensure that police forces can respond more appropriately in the future.”