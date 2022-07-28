In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony saw the Red Arrows and a huge raging bull kick off a carnival of colour in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Performances from Brummie musicians, 1980s new wavers Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, provided the soundtrack to an evening that had plenty of references to the host city.

The Red Arrows flypast goes over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Performers during the opening ceremony (David Davies/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in style (Davies Davies/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall drove into the venue in a vintage Aston Martin as part of a convoy of 72 cars which formed a Union flag when viewed from above.

A giant puppet depicting Edwin Elgar takes centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)

Activist Malala Yousafzai, who settled in Birmingham when she came to the UK, addresses the crowd (David Davies/PA)

Performers around the Raging Bull (Mike Egerton/PA)

BMX riders thrill the crowd (Jacob King/PA)

Drag queen Ginny Lemon performs high above the ground (David Davies/PA)

The huge Raging Bull breathes steam (Tim Goode/PA)

The Women appears on top of the Raging Bull (David Davies/PA)

There were plenty of references to Birmingham’s industrial history (Mike Egerton/PA)

Participants thrilled the crowd with sky high performances (Tim Goode/PA)

Performers dance on a water-soaked stage (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Teams from around the Commonwealth paraded before the capacity crowd.