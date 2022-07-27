Notification Settings

Kate McCann back on air after fainting during Tory leadership debate

UK News

The TalkTV political editor said ‘that wasn’t how last night was supposed to end’ after collapsing while hosting the Liz Truss v Rishi Sunak showdown.

Kate McCann

TV journalist Kate McCann said she is “fine now” after fainting while hosting a debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The showdown between the two Tory leadership contenders was brought to a dramatic halt when she fainted off-camera while Ms Truss was speaking.

The Foreign Secretary’s horrified look and a loud crash were the signal that something had gone wrong during Tuesday’s debate.

“Well that wasn’t how last night was supposed to end,” Ms McCann said on Twitter.

“Thanks everyone for the lovely messages – I’m fine now – and apologies to @trussliz and @RishiSunak for cutting the debate short.”

She will be back on air on Wednesday evening and joked “yes, sat down”.

The TalkTV journalist was moderating the debate on her own after her scheduled co-host, Sun political editor Harry Cole, tested positive for Covid-19.



