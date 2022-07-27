Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

July currently driest since 1911 for England, Met Office figures show

UK NewsPublished:

Only 24% of the expected average rain for the month has fallen in England so far.

A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham
A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham

England has had its driest July since 1911 so far this month, figures from the Met Office show.

The latest data reveals there has only been 15.8mm (0.6inches) of rain averaged across England, just 24% of the amount that would be expected in an average July.

The Met Office said that at this stage in the month – up to July 26 – the country would have expected well over three-quarters of the month’s rain to have already fallen in an average July.

Across the UK it has been the driest July since 1984 so far, with an average of 37.7mm (1.5 inches) of rain, and it is the eighth driest in records stretching back to 1836.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News