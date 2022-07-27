British hiker, 56, falls to her death in Dolomites

Catinaccio

A British woman has fallen to her death while hiking in the Italian Dolomites.

The 56-year-old, who has not been named by police, was reportedly trekking with her husband when she slipped and plunged 100ft.

Local reports suggest the woman was on the popular hiking destination of Catinaccio when she fell on to the rocks below, at around 2pm on July 24.

The woman was hiking Catinaccio, background, when she fell to her death (Alamy/PA)

It came around a week after a 54-year-old hiker fell to his death nearby.

Earlier this month, an avalanche on the Dolomites killed nearly a dozen people when a huge chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on to hikers below.

The latest Dolomites death is the second confirmed tragedy involving Britons in Italy in the last week.