Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – July 26

UK NewsPublished:

The latest leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss leads Tuesday’s papers.

A collection of British newspapers
A collection of British newspapers

The front pages see the former Chancellor and the Foreign Secretary clash over taxes, inflation and personality.

The “gloves are off” according to the i, which characterises the inter-party contest as “nasty”, while Metro dubs it “blue on blue warfare” and The Times says: “Bitter Tory rivals get personal.”

The Daily Express writes that the contest’s “great divide” is the question of tax cuts “now or later”.

The question of inflation was also central to the debate, as The Guardian reports, while Ms Truss’s claim that Mr Sunak would be a “new Gordon Brown” leads The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail leads on Ms Truss’s promise to “curb militant unions” amid a strike wave in the UK.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports the public spending gap between Northern England and London has doubled.

The Financial Times reports fears of a gas crisis in Europe are mounting as Russia cuts more supplies.

Children are being sold “deadly knives” without having to prove their age, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports Cristiano Ronaldo is flying back to Manchester to demand he is allowed to leave Manchester United.

And the Daily Star leads on research into the reduction of crime due to police patrols.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News