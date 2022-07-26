Heathrow reduces losses as passenger numbers soar

Passengers queue at Heathrow

Heathrow Airport said it remains loss-making and does not forecast paying dividends to shareholders this year.

The west London airport’s adjusted loss before tax during the first six months of the year was £321 million, down from £787 million during the same period in 2021.

It attributed the improvement to a spike in passenger numbers, from 3.9 million to 26.1 million.

Fees paid by airlines also rose, but this was “offset by increased costs as we invested ahead of demand”, according to the airport.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “The summer getaway has started well at Heathrow, thanks to early planning and keeping demand in line with airline ground handler capacity.

“I’m proud of the hard work everyone at Heathrow is doing which has helped millions of people get away already, and will help millions more travel on their well-earned summer breaks in the weeks ahead.