Court of Appeal decision paves way for bus reforms across North – Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham

Reform of bus services across northern England can go ahead following the rejection of a legal challenge, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has claimed.

The Court of Appeal upheld Mr Burnham’s decision in March 2021 to bring services in the region under public control.

Bus companies Stagecoach Manchester and Rotala challenged this, bringing a case against Mr Burnham and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).

Good news: we’ve seen off the last legal challenge to our plans to re-regulate buses.?? We’ll now power ahead with: ▪️capped fares from Sept 22▪️first regulated services Sept 23▪️all buses in GM under public control by Dec 24▪️new Bee Network fully operational start of 2025 https://t.co/8PEQbiTgaC — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) July 25, 2022

A High Court judge ruled against the companies in March, and the Court of Appeal rejected a challenge by Rotala on Monday.

Mr Burnham said: “This is brilliant news for the people of Greater Manchester – and for anyone across the UK who cares about having a bus service that puts people ahead of shareholder profit.

“We were always very confident that GMCA had followed all correct legal processes and that the decision to franchise buses and bring them under public control was lawful and right.

“We’re delighted that we have comprehensively defeated the last legal challenge in the way of bringing buses under public control.

“The Court of Appeal’s judgment upholds the original decision of the High Court and unanimously rejects this appeal as without any merit.”

He added: “This clear and unanimous judgment is another green light which means that we can now power ahead at full speed to deliver bus franchising across Greater Manchester as part of our Bee Network: an integrated, accessible and affordable London-style transport system joining together buses, trams, cycling and walking.

“And I hope that the unanimous rejection of this appeal paves the way for other city regions, such as Liverpool City Region and South Yorkshire, to progress with their ambitions to bring buses under public control.”

Bus services outside London are deregulated, provided by commercial operators who decide their own routes and timetables, and also retain control over their revenue and profits.

Some local authorities are able to operate franchising schemes, where bus operators can provide services under contract to the local transport authority.

Dismissing the challenge, Lady Justice Andrews at the Court of Appeal said the analysis by High Court judge Mr Justice Julian Knowles was “impeccable” and she agreed that Mr Burnham’s decision was “neither unlawful nor irrational”.