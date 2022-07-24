What the papers say – July 24

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by the former chancellor’s promise to toughen up UK policy on migrants.

The Daily Telegraph reports Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce an annual cap on the number of refugees.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Sunak: I would cap number of refugees'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/BnLzoUIXki — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 23, 2022

The Independent says there has been a backlash to Mr Sunak’s “hardline plans”.

Elsewhere, The Observer leads with British tourists being warned that travel chaos will be the “new normal” as post-Brexit border struggles are blamed for lengthy delays.

The Sunday Times carries a warning that full-time GP roles are “no longer feasible” as data suggests nearly a fifth of GPs work an average of only 26 hours a week.

SUNDAY TIMES: ‘It is no longer feasible to be a full-time GP’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wOzlb0gDmo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 23, 2022

NHS staff are selling holiday days to make ends meet, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Sunday's front page: NHS staff sell days off to pay bills#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/55m1ZXre6Z pic.twitter.com/yEgV30Yq0e — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 23, 2022

Sunday People leads with concerns over a shortfall in the UK military.

Sunday Express carries comments from the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will continue to work for people “until the famous black door closes behind me for the final time”.