Ukrainians have called for continued support for their country in a rally

Pro Ukraine march

Ukrainians have called for continued support for their country amid warnings that the Russian invasion of the state is not over.

Several hundred Ukrainians and supporters waving Ukrainian flags and banners set off the Custom House Square in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

They marched through Belfast city centre chanting messages including “please support Ukraine” and “stop genocide in Ukraine”.

Maria Lytvynova from Ukraine takes part in a rally to raise for support for her home country at Custom House Square in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

Kateryna Zaichyk said their main message was that the war is not over in Ukraine, and the country needs support

The Ukrainians in Northern Ireland group is organising a fundraising effort for aid including all-terrain ambulances and jeeps to rescue people on often difficult to pass ruined roads as well as to deliver essential services such as water and food.

Ukrainians and supporters set to march from Custom House square to Belfast City Hall shortly to highlight their country’s ongoing plight amid the Russian invasion and raise money to send aid pic.twitter.com/Q5euVEwYmO — Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) July 24, 2022

Addressing the culmination of the march at City Hall, Oleg Shankaruk, chair of Ukrainians in Northern Ireland, expressed thanks for support so far from government agencies to those hosting families.