Major incident declared over large fire at Surrey’s Hankley Common

Fire services have declared a major incident due to a large blaze at a beauty spot in Surrey.

Several fire engines have been sent to the scene at Hankley Common where the fire is estimated to be affecting at least eight hectares of land, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.

People have been advised to avoid the area with the warning to stay “far away from the fire as it can travel quickly”.

This image is from Hankley Common a couple of hours ago. Thank you to all staff and partners who are working on responding to this fire. pic.twitter.com/SSxIR191Gk — Surrey Fire & Rescue Service (@SurreyFRS) July 24, 2022

The fire service said it was called just after midday on Sunday and that it expects crews to remain at the scene until at least Monday.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, it added.

The fire service also urged locals to keep doors and windows closed amid a “great deal of smoke”.

The common was used for filming for part of the James Bond film Skyfall.

On Sunday, the fire service tweeted: “We have declared a major incident at Hankley Common due to a large fire in the open.

“We have several fire engines in attendance.

“There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors.”

Surrey Police officers said they are assisting their fire service colleagues and that Thursley Road which runs alongside the common has been closed.