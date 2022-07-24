Notification Settings

In Pictures: Sand and sprockets as steampunk fans descend on Whitby

The elaborate costumes didn’t keep the attendees from the usual seaside pursuits of beach walks and fish and chips.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend
Whitby Steampunk Weekend

Swimsuits, caps and sunglasses made way for satin gowns, top hats and goggles at Whitby this weekend as the town played host to a steampunk convention.

Hundreds of dramatically dressed fans of the genre descended on the North Yorkshire coastal resort for the bi-annual Whitby Steampunk Weekend, one of the largest in the UK.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

But even the elaborate costumes and layers of waistcoats and corsets didn’t stop the attendees from the usual seaside pursuits of walking on the sand or queuing for fish and chips…

Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Fans of steampunk dress in a retro-futuristic style of the kind associated with Edwardian and Victorian science fiction, with nods to plague doctors, Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea and HG Wells’ Time Machine.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
UK News

