Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cat shot with crossbow dies and another injured

UK NewsPublished:

Police are appealing for information.

Police
Police

A cat has died and another was seriously injured after they were shot with a crossbow.

The animals’ owners found their pets with serious injuries caused by a crossbow bolt in the Kerrow Drive area of Kingussie in the Highlands.

One of the cats survived following treatment from a vet, but the other died.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents.

Sergeant Craig McGhee said: “We are eager to trace whoever was responsible for these attacks and I am appealing to members of the local community to assist us with identifying those involved.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident or has information that could help with our ongoing enquiries then please get in touch.

“You can contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 2421 of Friday, 22 July, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News