Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing Championships

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The surf was up as dogs and their owners raced for a winning spot at the event in Poole, Dorset.

Pups and their owners have taken to the sea in the UK’s annual Dog Surfing Championships.

Some competitors chose to dress up for the occasion as familiar faces such as the Queen and Scooby Doo and made a splash alongside their canines at the Dog Masters 2022 event.

Competitors, some in fancy dress, take part in a heat during the Dog Masters 2022 UK Dog Surfing Championships (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dogs were pictured helping their owners on the paddleboards on Saturday as they fought for a winning spot in the competition at Branksome Dene Chine beach in Poole, Dorset.

Elizabeth Wilkinson in costume with her dog Diogie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

One competitor, Elizabeth Wilkinson, dressed as her namesake and headed for the waves as the Queen in a white gown, grey wig and crown.

Ms Wilkinson was joined by her dog Diogie as the pair were pictured racing across the beach to the finish line.

The popular event is in its fourth year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Another person could be seen paddling in a Scooby Doo onesie.

And one dog sported a shark fin, which was attached to its life jacket.

Ms Wilkinson races to the finish line with her dog Diogie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Onlookers snapped pictures as the race took place.

A loose dog runs up to the finish line during the Dog Masters 2022 UK Dog Surfing Championships (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Now in its fourth year, the contest is an all-day event with live music and food.

