‘Not a word’ Putin says can be trusted, says Liz Truss after Odesa attack

ODESA BOMBED:

Two days after I depart the city it’s attacked.

As I said in my previous tweet – you cannot trust Russia.

Baffled by how the international community was bluffed by Russia’s plan to re-open the port.

More courage & leadership please from the West to help Odesa. pic.twitter.com/jv9M5Iqgxb

— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) July 23, 2022