Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment

UK NewsPublished:

Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to answer eight charges.

A stock image of a police officer
A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences.

Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 26 to answer eight charges.

They are attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Pc Tregale has been suspended from duty.

“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” the force said.

