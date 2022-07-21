Tube line to close early due to staff shortages

A packed Central line train

A Tube line will begin closing during the evening rush hour on Thursday due to staff shortages.

Train operator Greater Anglia said the Central line “will be shutting down from 5pm today with complete closure by 6.30pm expected”.

Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex to West Ruislip, west London via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight.

❗❗ Please be advised London Underground Central Line will be shutting down from 17:00 today with complete closure by 18:30 expected. TFL are advising to complete journey as soon as possible as there will be no service available. ? — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 21, 2022

Greater Anglia serves the London Liverpool Street and Stratford stations, which are also on the Central line.