Shailesh Vara denies asking whether he needed a passport to go to Londonderry

Shailesh Vara

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has said a claim that he asked officials whether he needed a passport to go to Londonderry was “utter and absolute nonsense”.

A report suggested that when the North West Cambridgeshire MP previously served as a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, he had asked an official “whether he needed a passport to go to Derry”.

Speaking to media during a visit to Lisburn, Co Antrim, on Thursday, Mr Vara said he welcomed the opportunity to say it was “nonsense”.

“But we now sadly live in a world where people can put out fake news and then it just escalates in the world of social media… I can confirm it is utter and absolute nonsense,” he said.