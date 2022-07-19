Deaths feared following crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport

Newtownards Airport incident

Two people are believed to have died following a crash involving a light aircraft at a Co Down airport.

Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call at 8.21pm on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.

It is understood that two people have died.

Emergency workers at Ards Airport tonight following a crash involving a light aircraft. No further details at this stage. pic.twitter.com/tfyzInBj6a — Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) July 19, 2022

The scene has been closed off by police.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident,” it said.