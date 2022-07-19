Covid-19 weekly deaths on upwards trend but levels remain low

10,232 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending 8 July 2022. This was 10.0% above the five-year average (928 excess deaths) https://t.co/upZzXnK2Hg

Of these, 423 mentioned #COVID19 on the death certificate, 91 more than in the previous week. pic.twitter.com/LtRSpmbuW1

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 19, 2022