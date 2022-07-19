Boris Johnson strips Tory whip from critic Tobias Ellwood

Tobias Ellwood

Boris Johnson has stripped the Tory party whip from senior MP Tobias Ellwood after he refused to support the Government in the vote of confidence.

The act of vengeance means the long-time critic of the Prime Minister will no longer be able to vote alongside fellow MPs in the Conservative leadership election.

Mr Ellwood, the former minister who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, was kicked out of the parliamentary Tory party after abstaining in Monday’s confidence vote.