Teen smashes target in vow to find cure for mum’s cancer

Emily Whitmore, 13, has shaved her hair to raise money for Myeloma UK

Emily Whitmore, 13, shaved her head on Friday in support of Myeloma UK, a charity dedicated to funding research into treatment and, eventually, a cure for myeloma.

The Corbet School pupil was just eight years old when her mum, Eve, was diagnosed with the disease in 2017. There is currently no cure for the blood cancer.

Raising money and awareness has proved a welcome outlet for Emily and given her “a goal to focus on”. She was just nine when she raised £251 at her first coffee morning at her primary school. Last week's fundraiser saw her smash her £1,500 target and raise £5,014 for the charity.

The teenager said: “I was a tiny bit nervous but more excited than anything. A lot of my friends were here. It went really well and it feels really satisfying. I have no regrets. Doing it, I felt closer to a cure for myeloma.”

Proud mum, Eve Whitmore, added: “She looks spectacular, absolutely amazing. We live-streamed the head shave and we had another £600 donated. Emily actually posted a video of me crying while brushing her hair before the head shave, and it worked, people donated.”

Emily Legg, director of fundraising at Myeloma UK, said: “We can’t thank Emily enough for her support. £5,014 is an incredible achievement - she’s a fundraising dynamo.

“We receive no core government funding for the work that we do so voluntary donations and fundraising are the lifeblood of Myeloma UK. It’s thanks to supporters like Emily that Myeloma UK can continue to fund vital research into new treatments, and ultimately a cure, as well as essential support services for patients, their families, and those affected by myeloma.”