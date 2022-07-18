Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: One of the hottest days ever as heatwave set to intensify further

UK NewsPublished:

The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
Summer weather July 18th 2022

The UK has experienced one of its hottest days ever, putting pressure on transport and health services, with the Met Office warning of worse to come.

The mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach a “crazy” 41C in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and hit 40C in London.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Phoenix Park in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
People enjoy the beach at Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Keepers at ZSL London Zoo keep the Humboldt penguins cool with frozen fish lollies (Yui Mok/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
A member of the Queen’s Guard takes part in the Changing the Guard ceremony on The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Emma Stewart with her children cooling down in a swimming pool at their family home in Ardoyne (Liam McBurney/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
People enjoy the hot weather at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Richard and Laura Frostman, from the US, under an umbrella in London’s Regent’s Park (Yui Mok/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
A man sunbathes on the beach in Mousehole, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Sunseekers cooling off in the sea at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News