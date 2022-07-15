Kevin Spacey appears at book launch in London

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey attended a book launch after his appearance in court on Thursday where he formally entered not guilty pleas to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, was at the launch of Cindy Lass: A Colourful Pawtrait, at the Chelsea Arts Club in London.

Written by Gina Clarke, the book is a biography of Lass, a self-taught painter who has done “pawtraits” of dogs owned by high-profile names including the Queen, Sir Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

Kevin Spacey with Cindy Lass at the launch (James Gifford-Mead/PA)

She began painting at the suggestion of her mother after missing out on a role in EastEnders, and has since raised money for Sir Elton’s Aids foundation and the Royal Horticultural Society.

Lass was pictured at the event with her arm around Spacey as he held her book.

The Hollywood star had earlier stood in the dock of Court One at the Old Bailey to deny five allegations relating to three men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey was listed under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler and appeared in person, having been granted unconditional bail.

The House Of Cards star has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a nine-year-old dog.

Wearing a blue suit and blue tie with pink polka dots, he confirmed his name and date of birth.

He then spoke clearly as he denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

At the time, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

Mr Justice Wall set a trial of three to four weeks from June 6 next year.

The judge said the case would be transferred to the Old Bailey unless the date could be accommodated at Southwark Crown Court.

A further hearing will take place earlier in 2023.