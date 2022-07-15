Notification Settings

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

He founded the Madchester group alongside his brother Shaun.

Ivor Novello Awards 2016 â London

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58.

A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning.

Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.

The group said on their official Facebook page said: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.

“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.

“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk.”

The original line-up also included drummer Gary Whelan and guitarist Mark Day, and they were later joined by maraca-wielding dancer Bez.

The band later achieved a successful crossover into the musical mainstream with hits from albums such as Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches and also earned a reputation as hellraisers.

Synonymous with the “Madchester” music scene, their blend of psychedelia and alternative rock continues to influence other acts.

Oasis and Ride guitarist Andy Bell was among those paying tribute, tweeting: “Really sad news about Paul Ryder, RIP.”

