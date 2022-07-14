What the papers say – July 14

British newspapers

The surprising rise of Penny Mordaunt leads many of the papers on Thursday.

The Times, The Independent, the Daily Express and i all report Ms Mordaunt has surged into contention in the race to succeed Boris Johnson following the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

Thursday’s TIMES: “Surge for Mordaunt in race to be Tory leader” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AevPbRp7KL — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 13, 2022

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Mordaunt surges into top two in leadership race” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F8SC5EgquS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 13, 2022

Front page: It's hotting up! Mordaunt surges in race for No10 #TomorrowsPaperToday Mordaunt story: https://t.co/lZNZRsL4LN pic.twitter.com/N297oWn9g0 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 13, 2022

The Daily Telegraph and Metro also lead with Ms Mordaunt seizing momentum in the leadership contest after receiving 67 votes.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Mordaunt seizes the momentum after first Tory ballot' Read here: https://t.co/GCZb6y7IN4#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/kRx7KyLrJu — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 13, 2022

Tomorrow's paper today ?PM FOR PM?? Mordaunt favourite to be next premier in Tory poll#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Q8bPbqcxui — Metro (@MetroUK) July 13, 2022

The Sun says she received the second-most votes behind Rishi Sunak, with the field of contenders narrowing to six.

On tomorrow's front page: Rishi Sunak warns squabbling Tories it’s time for a ‘grown up conversation’ as he powers ahead in race to be next PM.https://t.co/8tS2H8yAdx pic.twitter.com/GlV28B7L49 — The Sun (@TheSun) July 13, 2022

The Guardian reports Ms Mordaunt’s success has put pressure on Liz Truss, while the Daily Mail says the Foreign Secretary has urged the Tory right to unite behind her.

Guardian front page, Thursday 14 July 2022: Pressure on Truss as Tory rivals steal march in leadership battle pic.twitter.com/nFU4uxOU7m — The Guardian (@guardian) July 13, 2022

Britons are using washing-up liquid as shampoo amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Mirror.