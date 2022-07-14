Strikes by bus workers suspended after new pay offer

A Stagecoach coach

Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been suspended while a ballot is held on a new pay offer.

Members of Unite employed at Stagecoach Merseyside were due to walk out on Friday and next Monday.

Following extensive talks, a new pay offer has been agreed between Stagecoach’s management and Unite, the union said.

Regional officer Dave Roberts said: “Following a significantly improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended the two forthcoming one-day strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer.”