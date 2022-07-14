Soaring temperatures expected to hit Avanti West Coast rail services

There will be disruption to services over the next few days due to a shortage of train crew, and extreme weather conditions:

⚠️On Sat 16 & Sun 17 July services may be cancelled at short notice.⚠️On Mon 18 & Tue 19 July amended timetables and extended journey times are expected. pic.twitter.com/q3UPLADtbh

— Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) July 14, 2022