UK faces soaring temperatures and ‘tropical nights’ as heat warning extended

A woman gives her dog a drink of water during the hot weather

The UK is set to swelter in soaring temperatures and “tropical” nights as the heatwave grips early next week, forecasters are warning.

The Met Office has extended its amber warning for extreme heat for much of England and Wales, so it is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

It warns that it could cause health problems across the population, not just among people vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

Widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel are also possible, as temperatures look set to soar into the mid-30s or above.

The public is being warned of the dangers of swimming in unsupervised areas of open water to cool off, and told not to leave pets or children in parked cars even for short periods.

And there are concerns about the risks of wildfire, with visitors to the countryside and green spaces warned not to use barbecues; make sure cigarettes are properly put out and disposed of; and not leave litter such as glass bottles which could cause a fire to start in the tinder-dry conditions.

The heatwave is a result of high pressure and hot air flowing to the UK from the Continent.

Heatwaves have been made hotter, longer and more frequent by climate change, and experts have warned of the need to adapt homes, cities and infrastructure in the UK for a future of more intense – and deadly – summer heat.

The warning for next week comes on the back of high temperatures in the past few days.

Temperatures reached a high of 31.7C at Wisley, Surrey, on Tuesday, and in some parts of London only dropped to 21C overnight.

After slightly lower temperatures for the next couple of days, the heat is set to build over the weekend, with temperatures in the high 20s and reaching 30C in some areas on Sunday.

Temperatures could peak in excess of 35C in central and south-east England, and more widely around 32C within the area covered by the warning, with Monday and Tuesday most likely to see the peak of the heat, the Met Office said.

The risk of #wildfires is currently high, but you can help us lower the risk and #BeMoorAware ? ? No Campfires ?‍? Don't BBQ on the Moorland ? Ensure cigarettes are out and disposed of properly ? Don't leave litter, especially glass More info:https://t.co/BbcXeXe2P3 pic.twitter.com/NiC7FJzgV3 — West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) July 13, 2022

Northern Ireland and Scotland could also see temperatures in the high 20s.

There is still a chance of record-breaking heat – outstripping the 38.7C seen in Cambridge in July 2019 – though that is now looking slightly less likely.

But the Met Office said the focus was on a prolonged hot spell, both in the day and overnight, when there could be tropical nights where the temperatures do not fall below 20C.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We’re looking at a prolonged spell of hot weather and very hot nights.

“It’s likely we will see some areas, particularly more urban areas in the south staying above 20C, so we could see some tropical nights.

“Where we’ve got the extreme heat warning, as well as the hot daytime temperatures it will likely be warm at night, which brings trouble sleeping.

“It doesn’t look like it will just be one night, it’s the cumulative effect of some uncomfortable nights in a row, which no-one will enjoy.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.”

Motorists are being warned to take care on the roads as temperatures soar, by planning their route, taking water, checking their car before they set off and making sure they have sufficient fuel or EV charge and breakdown cover.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “It is crucial that car drivers take care in this heat with melting roads and record temperatures.”

And he warned: “Children and pets should not be left in parked cars even for short periods as cars become ovens.”

And with soaring temperatures coming on top of prolonged periods of lower than average rainfall in some areas, water companies are urging households to be careful with their water use in the house and garden.