Mass disturbance in Dundee sees police call in support from across Scotland

police tape line

Police in Dundee called in reinforcements from across Scotland following a mass-disturbance on Monday evening involving as many as 100 young people.

A 15-year-old boy was injured and a police vehicle rendered “inoperable” following the disorder in the Broughty Ferry area of the city.

Police were called to the beach-front Castle Approach in Broughty Ferry at about 6.50pm following reports of disorder.

Officers say they are receiving support from other divisions across the country in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to the local community.

Police have reassured members of the public the incident was not more serious following rumours on social media.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald urged parents to be aware of where their children were in the evenings, adding: “We want everyone to enjoy these open spaces safely.

“Disruptive and criminal behaviour is not acceptable. I can assure you that work is ongoing to ensure those involved are located and identified, with anyone involved in criminality being dealt with robustly and charged in respect of any criminal behaviour committed.