Channel migrant crossings top 400 in a day for fifth time this year

Migrants

More than 400 migrants arrived in the UK on Monday after crossing the Channel.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 442 people made the journey in 15 boats, suggesting an average of around 29 per boat.

Among them were several young children, including one seen clutching a cuddly toy.

Children were carried to safety as more people arrived in Dover on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It is the highest daily total since 444 were recorded on June 14, and is the fifth time this year that the figure has topped 400.

April 13 remains the highest figure so far in 2022, with 651.

Crossings continued on Tuesday, with large numbers of people expected to arrive on the Kent coast.